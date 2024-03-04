DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced events and educational material in recognition of National Consumer Protection Week.
National Consumer Protection Week runs from March 3rd through March 9th. To kick the week off, the DOJ has released a list of Delaware’s top 10 scams for 2023 and says the Department will be sharing further educational material online throughout the week.
In 2023, the most prominent scams in Delaware were Imposter Scams, with the DOJ reporting 2,160 instances. Imposter scams involve a person pretending to be someone you trust to convince you to send money, according to the DOJ.
Other common scams in Delaware were Online Shopping and Negative Review Scams, Auto-Related Scams, and Prizes, Sweepstakes and Lotteries Scams.
This week, the DOJ says members of their Consumer Protection Unit will also run a table at the University of Delaware on March 6, as well as at Dover’s Modern Maturity Center on March 7 to engage with the community and share additional information.
For more on the top 10 scams of 2023 in Delaware and a full library of National Consumer Week educational videos, you can visit the Delaware Department of Justice’s website here.