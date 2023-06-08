DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced changes to DMV Operations due to air quality today.
The changes are being made due to staff safety concerns, the Department said in a statement. Among these changes are the following:
-Cash booths at toll plazas will be unattended. No violations will be issued. •
-Inspection lanes in Wilmington, Delaware City, and Dover will be closed. Georgetown’s lanes will remain open at this time.
-All road testing in Wilmington, Delaware City, and Dover is canceled for today. Customers will be contacted to reschedule. Georgetown appointments will proceed as scheduled.
-DMV on the Go will not be at Big Lots in Seaford today but will return next Thursday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.
The Department of Transportation echoed the Department of Natural Resources in their statement, reminding Delawareans to take precautions and to limit spending time outdoors.