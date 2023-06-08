Delaware DMV

DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced changes to DMV Operations due to air quality today. 

The changes are being made due to staff safety concerns, the Department said in a statement. Among these changes are the following:

-Cash booths at toll plazas will be unattended. No violations will be issued. • 

-Inspection lanes in Wilmington, Delaware City, and Dover will be closed. Georgetown’s lanes will remain open at this time. 

-All road testing in Wilmington, Delaware City, and Dover is canceled for today. Customers will be contacted to reschedule. Georgetown appointments will proceed as scheduled. 

-DMV on the Go will not be at Big Lots in Seaford today but will return next Thursday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

The Department of Transportation echoed the Department of Natural Resources in their statement, reminding Delawareans to take precautions and to limit spending time outdoors.

 

Recommended for you