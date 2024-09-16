DOVER, DE- Statewide gas prices in Delaware have dropped below $3 per gallon for the first time since January 2024. The statewide average now sits at $2.98, marking a 70-cent decrease compared to this time last year.
Drivers across the state, such as Donna Donovan, are expressing relief over the price drop, especially with prices falling back under the $3 mark.
"When gas went up to over $3 a gallon, it was tough- I really had to budget. But this price drop is a pleasure today. It really is such a pleasure."
Drivers like Matthew Trentley, are expressing relief over the price drop and welcome this opportunity to save at the pump.
"I saw the gas prices and was like- I need to fill up my tank- because the prices were a lot higher before. Its nice to have a few extra bucks, especially because I have two kids."
Many drivers like Rick Mercer, are hopeful that the lower prices will continue in Delaware in the coming months, offering more relief at the pump amid fluctuating costs over the past year.
"I am glad that it has gone down. Actually the price at this station in Dover is about 20 cents cheaper than it is in Chesapeake, Virginia right now. So yes, I am glad it is going down, and it should continue to go down hopefully."
Nationally, gas prices have also been on the decline. The national average right now is $3.20 per gallon. It has fallen by 7-cents in the past week and 67-cents compared to this time last year.