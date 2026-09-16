DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer signed a law today to make the Delaware Farm to Community Program a state-led initiative after the USDA canceled its federal funding back in 2025.
The Delaware Farm to Community Program connects Delaware farmers with local markets while increasing access to fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats, eggs, and breads for communities across the state. The Meyer administration says since the program's establishment in 2023, community outlets have bought $2.3 million in locally-grown food, participating farmers have established five dedicated transportation routes that provide same-day pickup from farms and delivery to food-distribution sites across all three counties.
The program was created by the Delaware Farm & Food Council through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement, but abruptly lost its federal funding in 2025, affecting many Delaware programs, including multiple Sussex County food pantries.
Gov. Meyer says after the federal funding stopped, his administration continued the program with state funding. With the bill signing today, Gov. Meyer says this ensures the program's continuity while also requiring the state to pursue future federal funding opportunities if they become available.
"This initiative supports our farmers, expands access to nutritious food, and builds resilience into our food supply chain,” says Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker of Ocean View. “It is a practical, results-driven approach that benefits both producers and consumers in every corner of our state.”
Officials say this legislation strengthens the First State's local food supply chain by connecting producers directly with Delaware markets, giving farmers more opportunity to sell what they grow, and making Delaware less vulnerable to disruptions in distant supply chains.