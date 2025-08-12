SMYRNA, DE - Blackbird State Forest’s Delaware Wildland Fire Crew are once again heading out across the country to assist with a massive wildfire in another state.
According to the Delaware Forest Service, the Wildland Fire Crew is being deployed to Tonto National Park in Young, Arizona to help contain and extinguish the over-15,000 acre Billy Fire currently raging in Gila County.
According to the U.S. Forest Service - Tonto National Forest, the Billy Fire is 12% contained as of August 12. The location of the wildfire is particularly dangerous for firefighters, as it is in a remote area with steep and rocky terrain, U.S. Forest Service officials say. Due to a lengthy mining history in the area, firefighters will also have to stay aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations, according to officials.
13 of Delaware's Wildland Fire Crew is set to head to Arizona on Wednesday, August 13. This is the second time in a month the team was dispatched west to assist with wildfires. In July, the crew left for Colorado to help battle the Turner Gulch fire.
The Billy Fire first began on July 9 after being sparked by lightning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.