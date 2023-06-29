DELAWARE- The First State is unveiling a new weapon against overdose deaths.
The Lieutenant Governor's office has launched a pilot test strip program, which targets the threat of fentanyl and a new drug called xylazine.
Delaware saw the most overdose deaths on record in 2022, and those behind this project are promising a meaningful impact.
The test strip, known as HarmGuard FX, was developed by SIVAD Diagnostic Medical Group, LLC, headquartered in Bear, Delaware.
Validated by a U.S.-based, FDA-registered testing lab, it’s the first harm reduction test strip to detect both fentanyl and xylazine in various substances including powders, pills, or residue from baggies or cookers.
SIVAD Medical Group CEO, Jermonica Boardley, said xylazine is becoming a major threat across the nation.
"It's meant for veterinarians to use as sedatives and tranquilizers for animals so the fact that it is now being cut into street drugs and individuals are having open flesh wounds that could potentially get infected and are causing them to have amputations, is devastating," Boardley said.
Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long is leading the charge. She said the dual test strips are critical for preventing overdoses.
"It can identify the respiratory suppressant fentanyl, which is deadly and does respond to Narcan," she noted. "Or xylazine which is a new substance that is very harmful to the skin and does not respond to Narcan."
Brandywine Counseling and Community Services will distribute the test strips through their counseling centers in Milford, Georgetown and Dover and through the organization’s mobile syringe services vans.
Gibney Mobile Healthcare will also distribute them in high risk communities.
Brandywine Counseling CEO Lynn Morrison tells WBOC, even for those trapped in the grip of addiction, awareness can make all the difference.
"For those who may still want to use it anyway because of where they are in their addiction, the research indicates that knowing it's there will change their behavior," Morrison explains. "They might use less or they will make sure someone is in the other room."
Sandra Gibney M.D., of Gibney Mobile Healthcare has also played a part in the pilot program.
She said in a statement, the test strips are coming out at an opportune time.
"Typically, around a holiday we often see in an uptick in drug use and that can tragically lead to overdoses. With this new harm reduction product, people struggling with substance use disorder can now use one test at one time and know immediately how to protect themselves. We’re eager to get these tests on the ground and into the community,” said Dr. Gibney.
The product also includes a QR code that can help people find addiction resources.