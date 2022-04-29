WILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney on Thursday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days.
The extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs, enables continued staffing flexibility at hospitals and long-term care facilities, and maintains the State of Delaware’s eligibility for low-income Delawareans to continue receiving enhanced federal food benefits.
Under Delaware law, public health emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
Click here for Carney’s public health emergency extension.
Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to learn where to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about COVID-19 testing.