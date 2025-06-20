REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- On Friday, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer signed an executive order that adds further protections for gender-affirming care providers and patients.
The executive order aims to protect the personal data of gender-affirming care providers and patients, as well as safeguard healthcare professionals against disciplinary violations for providing this care.
It comes as the U.S. Supreme Court recently upheld a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Tennessee. Governor Meyer says he stands against it.
"I get a little emotional," says Meyer. "We're at a time in our country when people are under attack, and the people under attack are some of our most vulnerable Delawareans."
State Representative DeShanna Neal spoke at Friday's signing alongside her transgender daughter.
"I have been fighting and fighting for gender-affirming care to be protected," said Neal. "When this executive order came up, and I was notified about it, I knew finally the promise I made to my daughter and to all trans people who deserve dignity, respect, and care was finally being made."
Neal and Meyer say they feel for transgender youth in Tennessee who will not be afforded the same care and doctors who could be disciplined for violating the state's ban.
However, in a statement to WBOC, Delaware Senator Bryant Richardson calls the Supreme Court's decision a victory, saying in part, "Sadly, our governor has taken a position that many health care providers realize harms children. His executive order needs to be challenged."
Governor Meyer says the order reinforces that Delaware is an inclusive and tolerant state. It goes into effect immediately.