DELAWARE– The First State awarded over $700,000 in Delaware Grocery Initiative grants aimed at combating food insecurity.
The grant program, created through 2024 legislation, awards funds to nonprofits, government agencies and other organizations identified as food resources in areas lacking adequate access to healthy foods.
Organizations serving Kent and Sussex Counties were awarded grants in the following amounts:
- G’s Delight LLC: $12,500
- Cornerstone Community Center: $15,000
- Southern DE Truck Growers: $15,000
- Health Foods for Healthy Kids: $15,000
- Milford Advocacy for Homeless: $18,150
- Milton Community Food Pantry: $20,000
- House of David: $20,000
- Network Connect: $20,000
- Food Bank of DE: $25,000
- La Red Health Center: $28,500
- Dittmar Family Farms: $30,000
- T.A. Farms: $30,000
- Midas Harvest Urban Farm: $30,748
- D&J Custom Cutting: $44,000
- Unique Minds Changing Lives: $45,000
- Bennett Orchards: $53,999
- Harvest Outreach People Project: $60,00
Grant funds are administered by the Delaware Division of Small Business and can be used for capital, operational and administrative expensive along with equipment and supplies, according to the Delaware Grocery Initiative's website.