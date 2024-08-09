DELAWARE– The Delaware Journalism Collaborative announced it will host a gubernatorial debate next week to be streamed online in English and Spanish.
The debate will take place at the Dover Public Library from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
All qualified candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties were invited, according to a press release. The following have committed to the debate:
Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long (D)
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer (D)
Collin O’Mara (D)
Delaware House Minority Leader Rep. Mike Ramone (R)
Bobby Williamson (R)
A panel of three journalists representing the Collaborative’s 23 member newsrooms will take turns asking prepared questions as a moderator coordinates timed responses.
The debate will be available to watch on the Collaborative’s Facebook page and in English and Spanish on YouTube.
The Collaborative also announced it will host a debate between candidates running for outgoing democratic Sen. Tom Carper’s seat in Congress.
It will take place at the Wilmington Public Library’s main branch from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.
For more information, contact info@dejournalism.org.