Debate Microphone Generic

Photo: MGN

 Courtesy MGN

DELAWARE– The Delaware Journalism Collaborative announced it will host a gubernatorial debate next week to be streamed online in English and Spanish. 

The debate will take place at the Dover Public Library from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

All qualified candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties were invited, according to a press release. The following have committed to the debate:

  • Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long (D)

  • New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer (D)

  • Collin O’Mara (D)

  • Delaware House Minority Leader Rep. Mike Ramone (R)

  • Bobby Williamson (R)

A panel of three journalists representing the Collaborative’s 23 member newsrooms will take turns asking prepared questions as a moderator coordinates timed responses. 

The debate will be available to watch on the Collaborative’s Facebook page and in English and Spanish on YouTube. 

The Collaborative also announced it will host a debate between candidates running for outgoing democratic Sen. Tom Carper’s seat in Congress. 

It will take place at the Wilmington Public Library’s main branch from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

For more information, contact info@dejournalism.org.