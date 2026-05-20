DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced an increase in the recreational bluefish possession limit for anglers over the next two years.
Under the revised regulations, anglers fishing from shore or private boats can now keep five bluefish per day, an increase from the previous limit of three, according to DNREC. Fishermen aboard charter and head boats can now keep seven bluefish daily, up from five.
State officials say the updated rules will remain in effect for the 2026 and 2027 fishing seasons and are designed to align Delaware with recently approved coastwide recreational fishing measures for bluefish.
DNREC says the change is intended to benefit recreational anglers and for-hire fishing businesses while remaining consistent with regional fishery management plans. Federal fisheries regulators approved the higher limits earlier this year following updated stock assessments and management recommendations.
Bluefish are a popular gamefish along the Delaware coast and Inland Bays, especially during the summer and early fall months. Delaware’s current regulations do not include a minimum size requirement or closed season for recreational bluefish fishing.
The revised regulations were approved through a DNREC secretary’s order and are effective immediately.