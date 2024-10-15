DELAWARE - The State Fire Marshal issued an order banning all outdoor burning while dry conditions persist.
On Oct. 15, fire marshals ordered a burning ban due to extremely dry weather posing a fire hazard.
Effective immediately, the following are prohibited:
- Bonfires
- Controlled burnings, including burning of leaves and yard waste.
- Agricultural burnings
- Fires for land clearing
- Fires for demolition and removal of hazards
- Outdoor rubbish fires, whether or not contained
What is currently permitted:
- Campfires in areas cleared of combustibles, surrounded by non-combustible ring no larger than 3' x 3', and used for cooking only.
- Grills/hibachis in areas cleared of surrounding combustibles and used for cooking only.
Fire marshals say carelessness with matches discarded cigarettes, and vehicle exhausts are the most frequent causes for ignition of dry grass, mulch, and other landscaping materials.
State Fire Marshal John W. Rudd asks that all persons properly dispose of cigarettes and matches, and avoid parking on or near dry leaves and grass.
Officials say violators of the burn ban may be punished by civil or criminal penalties.