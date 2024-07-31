DELAWARE - The Delaware Supreme Court has adopted a permanent policy that allows cell phones and other personal electronic devices to be used in state courthouses (with restrictions).
Following a two-year pilot program, deemed successful by the Delaware Supreme Court, a permanent policy that will allow cell phones and other personal electronic devices (PEDs) in the courthouses has been adopted.
The permanent policy will go into effect on August 7th, 2024.
Delaware Chief Justice Collins J Seitz, Jr. said "Cell phones and PEDs are essential to everyday life and where the public often keeps important personal information". Chief Justice Seitz says during the pilot program and a review of the study group, they found that devices were not a significant disruption or safety concern.
The rules will follow those put into place during the pilot program. The public will be allowed to use their devices to make phone calls or access the internet and other information from their phones while in the courthouses. This includes courthouse halls, lobbies, and other public areas (as long as it is not a disruption).
The State of Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts says cellphones and other personal electronic devices are permitted in the courthouse with the following exceptions:
- Devices may not be used to take photos or record either by audio or visual means in the public areas of the courthouse.
- Devices may not be used to stream video to online or social media services while in the courthouse.
- Devices must be turned off or put on silent mode and put away when inside the courtroom.
- Judicial officers can choose to prohibit devices in their courtrooms or require devices to be placed in special pouches (provided by the court) when inside the courtroom.
- Violations of the policies can results in court staff taking personal devices while you are in the courthouse. Those who are uncooperative may be asked to leave the building or be held in contempt.
Further information can be found on the official website of the Delaware Judiciary.