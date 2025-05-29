SALISBURY, MD - A former deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced to life plus 30 years for multiple counts of rape, sexual offense, misconduct in office, and other charges.
Steven Abreu was accused of using his authority as a Sheriff’s Deputy to sexually assault three women in 2022. Prosecutors said he offered a ride in his patrol car to one of the women before sexually assaulting her. In another instance, he returned to the home of a woman he had met during a call for service and assaulted her as well, according to officials.
In December of 2024, Abreu was found guilty on 29 of 34 counts. On May 29, 2025, a Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge sentenced him to life in prison with a consecutive thirty years.
“Steven Abreu used his position as a law enforcement officer to isolate and sexually assault women while he was on duty,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “He betrayed his oath and his responsibility to the people of this community and to all those who serve by wearing the badge. We are grateful that the sentence imposed today recognizes the severity of Abreu’s criminal conduct and the permanent impact it has had on our County and particularly on the lives of his victims.”