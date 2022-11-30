WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A former Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy is facing a 50 count indictment for sexual assault. Steven Abreu is accused of committing a series of criminal offenses against five different victims. A Grand Jury handed down the formal charge on Monday.
The Office of the State Attorney for Wicomico County says the 30-year old Salisbury man, used his position of power as a Sheriff's Deputy to sexually assault women while on duty between September and October of this year.
The 50 count indictment includes nine counts of rape in the first degree and 14 counts of misconduct in office. An initial court appearance has been scheduled for December 16, in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. If convicted, Abreu faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
In a statement, State's Attorney Jamie Dykes said, “Our community has every right to expect the highest level of professionalism and respect when interacting with law enforcement officers,” she said.“We are committed to holding accountable those that betray their oath and abuse the authority of their badge.”
In October, the Sheriff's Office said that it received a complaint from a woman regarding Abreu. According to charging documents, the woman stated that she was in the parking lot of the Kohl's store, meeting a friend in the early morning hours, when a marked sheriff's patrol car pulled up behind her vehicle and a deputy, in full uniform approached her and her friend. The woman further stated that the deputy, later identified as Abreu, told them they were not allowed to be there when the business was not open.
Charging documents state that the victim's friend was allowed to leave, at which time Abreu went to the victim's vehicle and identified himself before asking for her identification and phone number. According to the statement of charges, Abreu then asked the woman to get out of her vehicle because he wanted to check for illegal substances.
Charging documents state that the victim complied but instead of searching the vehicle, Abreu began to "frisk" her.
According to the charging documents, the woman claimed that Abreu used his hands to grab her breasts and then grabbed her buttocks. She stated that he then told her to get back into her vehicle, which she did. She said that he then leaned into the open driver's side window, keeping his flashlight on and in his right hand. The woman said the deputy then moved his left hand under her pants and penetrated her vagina with his fingers, according to the statement of charges. The woman alleged that Abreu began touching her breasts, under her clothing, with his left hand, the charging documents state.
Charging documents indicate that after letting her go following the assault, Abreu continued to try to maintain contact with her, including following her.
After filing her complaint with the sheriff's office, its Criminal Investigation Division launched a probe into the woman's allegations.
Detectives said they interviewed Abreu, who admitted to the sex allegations. However, he claimed the sexual contact was consensual, court documents show.
Abreu has been employed with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office less than one year and has been terminated as a result of this investigation, the sheriff's office said.
The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorneys Patrick M. Gilbert and Lauren N. Bourdon.
If you believe you may have been a victim, or have information concerning these charges, investigators ask that you contact Detective Christine Kirkpatrick of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 548-4898.