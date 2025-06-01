QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY- One person was killed and two others injured after a shooting south of Centreville.
The Queen Anne's County Sheriff says there was a large party at home on Centreville Road when gunshots rang out around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies say Christopher Parsley, 19, of Centreville, died at the scene. Two other victims were taken to nearby hospitals for their injuries.
Investigators believe that the suspect or suspects were at the party before the shooting.
Anyone with information related to this incident or the identity of those involved is urged to contact the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff at Sheriff-Info@qac.org or by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 410-758-6666.