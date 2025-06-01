Deadly Shooting Generic

Pixabay 

 Pixabay

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY- One person was killed and two others injured after a shooting south of Centreville.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff says there was a large party at home on Centreville Road when gunshots rang out around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say Christopher Parsley, 19, of Centreville, died at the scene. Two other victims were taken to nearby hospitals for their injuries.

Investigators believe that the suspect or suspects were at the party before the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the identity of those involved is urged to contact the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff at Sheriff-Info@qac.org or by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 410-758-6666.

Tags

Producer

Jana Ruark joined WBOC as a News Producer in July 2021, shortly after graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Media Communication and a minor in Journalism. She produces our entirely local 6 p.m. newscast and has won three first-place awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association since joining Delmarva's News Leader.

Recommended for you