CAMDEN-WYOMING, DE- A Hartly man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to a home-invasion robbery in Kent County.
Delaware State Police say three masked men forcibly entered an RV on Mud Mill Road near Camden-Wyoming around 11 p.m. Saturday. They say one of the suspects threatened the victim with a knife while the others ransacked the RV and stole the victim's property.
One of the suspects known by the victim as 48-year-old George Carey, ran from the area while the other two suspects drove off, according to state police. Troopers say they found Carey nearby, and he was arrested.
DSP says during a search of Carey, troopers found the victim’s stolen property, about five grams of methamphetamines, about four grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Carey was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,000 cash bond.
He was charge with:
- Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
- Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Detectives are still working to identify the other suspects.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Williams by calling 302-698-8502. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.