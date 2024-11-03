DELAWARE - The Delaware Judiciary issued a warning to the public regarding recent phone scams.
The Delaware Judiciary says they have been made aware of phone scams targeting Delaware citizens. During these scams, "a caller claims to represent one of the courts, or law enforcement agencies working on behalf of the court, and demands money to complete an arrest warrant, fine or other outstanding matter."
State officials say recently, the scam callers have been demanding money from people for allegedly failing to report for jury duty. Additionally, some of these scams have included the scammer texting a copy of a fake order of arrest to victims who request documentation. In some cases, the scammers attempt to send the victim to a "specific non-government address to make a cash payment."
The Delaware Judiciary reiterates that these are not legitimate calls or texts. They say on none of their courts, jury services, state police or other state agencies would call and demand immediate payment.
If you receive a fake call or text, Delaware officials say to make note of any phone number, caller ID, names or claims made by the scammer, and notify local law enforcement immediately.
More information on the warnings can be found here.