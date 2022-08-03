DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Human Resources on Wednesday announced it has launched a marketing communications campaign to strengthen the workforce for all state agencies and services. The campaign will focus on recruiting quality candidates to fill job positions that are in high demand in the state of Delaware.
DHR said the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a thread of worker shortages in Delaware. Workers often do not have the skills needed for a position, or they are overqualified for a position. Employers have also seen changes in work-life balance for new candidates, according to the department.
“State workers come to work each day to serve their fellow Delawareans and have been stretched thin,” said Gov. John Carney. “Our efforts have two objectives: finding qualified candidates, especially for high demand positions, and easing the strain on state agencies that have been operating short-staffed for a while. By strengthening our workforce, we can make sure Delaware remains a state focused on opportunity and positioned to support a thriving economy well into the future.”
The campaign started in June. Officials hope it will educate job seekers from Delaware and neighboring states about available job positions. They hope the campaign will also motivate people to “explore, apply, and succeed”.
“Our marketing campaign to spread the word about careers in state government is part of a larger effort to recruit and retain dedicated employees,” said DHR Secretary Claire DeMatteis. “This integrated plan will motivate people from all walks of life to apply for and embrace state employment based on exceptional benefits and a public service mission.”
The state’s marketing communications campaign, which continues through October, combines radio; social media; and outdoor, transit, and digital advertising.