DELAWARE - The First State is launching its life-saving initiative to get accessible fire and carbon monoxide alarm devices to Delaware's deaf and hard-of-hearing households.
Officials from the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office say the program will provide the free equipment to eligible Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Late-Deafened, and DeafBlind Delawareans who may not perceive standard auditory alarms.
They say the program will ensure households get the appropriate visual and/or tactile alerting devices needed to keep people safe.
They say the Delaware Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will handle the applications, which can be found here, and the Fire Marshal's Office will be installing the devices in homes.
Officials estimate assessments to determine eligibility will take two to four weeks, and installation to be completed within two to six weeks after that. However, they add these timelines are estimated and may change based on supply, interpreter availability, and housing access.