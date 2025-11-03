DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer today announced the launch of the Delaware Office of New Americans, designed to support the immigrant community.
Housed within the Department of State, the office will provide dedicated support, offer citizenship assistance, coordinate with partner organizations, and ensure that immigrants in Delaware have access to language support, workforce development, and civic-engagement resources.
Governor Meyer selected Rony Baltazar-Lopez as the inaugural Director of the Office of New Americans. Baltazar-Lopez is the former Director of Policy and Communications at the Department of State. His first day as Director was Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.
“As the son of immigrants, I am deeply honored to lead the establishment of the Office of New Americans,” Baltazar-Lopez said. “Immigrants are vital to the strength of our economy, the richness of our culture, and the fabric of our communities. It’s time we fully recognize and support their contributions. This new office will ensure that immigrants have access to the resources, opportunities, and tools—such as workforce development and language access—needed to successfully build their lives in Delaware and across the United States.”
The governor's office says nearly half of all U.S. states have an Office of New Americans or a similar entity that assists new Americans. The Delaware Office of New Americans says it will soon host a statewide listening tour to understand the needs of Delaware’s immigrant community, as well as organizations that currently support them. The office will also work in coordination with the Delaware Department of Justice’s Office of Immigration Assistance, which helps immigrants with citizenship assistance.