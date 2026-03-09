DELAWARE- Republican Representative Bryan Shupe last week announced plans to introduce a bill that would make insulin and EpiPens free for Delaware children under 18. The legislation, which has not yet been formally introduced, aims to ease the financial burden of essential medications for families across the state.
Many families across Delaware rely on insulin and EpiPens, and neighbors say the cost can be overwhelming. Rising prices often force difficult choices between medication and other bills, and supporters hope the program will ensure that no child goes without the medicine they need.
Leena Amin, owner and pharmacist at Camden Pharmacy, said for children with diabetes or severe allergies, medications like insulin and EpiPens aren't just important — they are crucial for their well-being.
"It prevents diabetic ketoacidosis, which can lead to hospitalization for children. EpiPen is for a severe allergic reaction, which is, you know, anaphylaxis. And that could cause hospitalization or death in some cases."
But Amin says these medicines can be expensive.
"The average cost can lie anywhere from $90 to all the way to a couple of thousand dollars for insulin for one month's supply. EpiPen typically runs, about if you have to pay out of pocket, it will run about $300, which can be a lot for some patients."
For Patrice Jones-Cornish, a Dover neighbor who depends on insulin, paying for these medications can be a heavy burden for her and her family.
"Being a diabetic myself, those products are very costly. Sometimes — a lot of times — you have to balance a bill, food, groceries over your medication."
Under the proposed bill, Delaware pharmacies would provide insulin, insulin delivery devices, and EpiPens to children under 18 at no cost. Insurance would be billed first, with the state covering any remaining expenses to ensure families aren't left paying out of pocket.
Neighbors like Kasey Miller, whose family depends on insulin, said removing the cost could not only ease financial stress but also help ensure children have access to necessary medication.
"They [Delaware] receive funding for other things. So I mean, I think medication should be the top priority for children. I mean, I don't see why we as parents should have to pay if we can't afford it necessarily."
Shupe says that based on estimates of the number of children in Delaware living with Type 1 diabetes or severe allergies who need EpiPens, the program is expected to cost the state less than $3 million annually.
Supporters hope the plan will help families manage their children's health and make essential medications accessible to all who need them.