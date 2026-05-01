DOVER, Del. - A newly introduced bill in Dover could significantly change how firearm dealers operate across Delaware, adding stricter licensing requirements, enhanced oversight, and new compliance standards.
Senate Bill 300, introduced on Thursday, April 30, would require most firearm dealers to obtain a state-issued license to sell or transfer guns, replacing the current “deadly weapons dealer” license for those businesses. Under the proposal, anyone selling more than 10 firearms per year would be classified as a firearm dealer and subject to the new rules.
The legislation directs the Delaware State Police to create and manage a standardized licensing process. To qualify, applicants would need to hold a valid federal firearms license, complete fingerprint-based background checks, provide detailed business and ownership information, and carry liability insurance. Certain individuals could be denied a license, including those prohibited from possessing firearms or those who have had similar licenses revoked in recent years.
The bill also outlines stricter security requirements for gun shops, including the installation of alarm systems and digital surveillance cameras covering key areas such as entrances, exits, and sales spaces. Dealers would be required to follow state rules for the safe storage and display of guns and ammunition.
SB 300 would also expand reporting and recordkeeping requirements, requiring dealers to maintain detailed records of firearm transactions, including buyer information and firearm details. Dealers would need to report lost or stolen firearms within 24 hours, submit certain records to state police twice a year, and file annual reports to the Delaware DOJ on firearm trace requests and federal inspections. State officials would then compile and publish that data.
The proposal further expands background check requirements beyond business owners to include employees, contractors, and volunteers who handle firearms or have access to them. It also establishes mandatory training requirements covering firearm laws, identifying illegal purchases, and recognizing potential misuse or self-harm risks. That training would need to be completed every two years.
If passed, the measure would require DSP to inspect firearm dealers at least once every two years, with the ability to conduct additional compliance checks as needed. Violations could result in warnings, civil penalties ranging from $1,000 to $3,000, or license suspension or revocation, while selling firearms without a required license would be considered a felony offense.
The bill also establishes a license fee structure based on how many firearms a dealer sells annually, with those fees used to fund the state’s oversight and enforcement efforts.
If approved by the General Assembly, the law would take effect immediately, with full implementation set for one year later. Existing dealers would have a transition period to comply with the new requirements.
The full text of the proposed bill can be viewed here.