DOVER, Del. - For the sixth time, Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana.
HB 1 and HB 2 were introduced Friday afternoon by prime sponsor Rep. Ed Osienski (D).
Democrats have been trying to legalize pot in the state for 10 years and have repeatedly been defeated by members within their own party. The legislation came close to passing in 2022 but was vetoed by Gov. John Carney (D) who has often said he adamantly opposes legalization. Efforts to override the veto failed.
In a news released, supporters of the legislation said Delaware lawmakers are "making their sixth attempt to catch up to our neighbors and end the decades-old, harmful policy of cannabis prohibition..."
Gov. Carney will remain in office for two more years and most believe it is unlikely he will change his opinion during that time.