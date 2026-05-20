DOVER, Del. - A proposed Delaware bill would limit when law enforcement agencies can publicly release the names and mugshots of people accused of misdemeanor crimes, expanding protections that currently only apply to juveniles.
House Bill 59, sponsored by State Rep. Sean Lynn and State Sen. Kyra Hoffner, would prohibit police agencies from releasing or publishing the name or photograph of an adult suspect unless two conditions are met: the person is suspected of or charged with a felony, and releasing the information is necessary to protect public safety.
Current Delaware law already restricts the release of names and photos involving juveniles unless the juvenile is charged with a violent felony and publication is deemed necessary for public safety.
According to the bill synopsis, the measure is intended to extend those existing limitations on the publication of juvenile suspects’ names and photographs to adult suspects as well. The bill defines a “mugshot” as a photograph of a suspect’s face or profile and says “publish” includes posting on publicly maintained social media pages or websites.
Under the proposed changes, law enforcement agencies could still publicly identify suspects in felony cases if authorities believe the information is needed to protect the public.
Supporters of similar legislation in other states have argued that widespread publication of mugshots and arrest information can damage reputations even before a person is convicted. Critics, however, have raised concerns about transparency and the public’s right to know about arrests in their communities.
HB 59 was first introduced in March of 2025 and saw no progress until Tuesday, May 19, 2026, when an amendment was added in the House. That amendment stipulates the new law would take effect 90 days after approval, should it be signed into law. The House then passed the proposed bill in a 23-11 vote with seven absent, sending it on to the Delaware Senate Judiciary Committee.