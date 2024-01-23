EASTON, MD - The Easton Police Department has arrested a man on multiple charges including Attempted 2nd Degree Murder stemming from an alleged carjacking incident in July of 2023.
According to police, officers were dispatched to Lynbrook Court on July 16th just after midnight on reports of a carjacking. While en route, police say they were notified of shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, police met with a female victim who reportedly had two bullet holes in the driver side door of her car. Police say the victim told them she was having an argument with Tehron D. West, 39, of Delaware, who she said had been drinking and she was preventing from driving drunk. According to authorities, West got into the woman’s car, pulled a handgun, and shot at least twice at her while she was sitting in her second vehicle. The woman was uninjured and West fled in her car.
About 3 hours later, at 3:14 a.m., Virginia State Police notified the Easton Police Department that West had been stopped in Accomack County, VA and taken into custody.
Yesterday, January 22nd, the Easton Police Department says West was extradited from Accomack County and charged with the following:
- Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Reckless Endangerment
- Firearm use in a Violent Crime
- Motor Vehicle Theft
- Illegal Possession of a Firearm
- Firearm Possession with a Felony Conviction
- Intoxicated Endanger
- Theft $100-$1500
West was taken to the Talbot County Detention Center, according to police.