FREDERICA, Del. - A Delaware judge has sentenced a Frederica man to ten years in prison for causing a head-on-collision while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in 2022. The crash killed a Lewes woman and left her husband severely wounded.
Dillion Satterfield, 27, attempted to pass a line of vehicles using the opposing lane of a no-passing zone on Bowers Beach Road in May of 2022. Driving under the influence and at nearly 30 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit, Satterfield struck an oncoming vehicle driven by Daniel O’Brien, 69, of Lewes. O’Brien sustained serious injuries. His wife and passenger at the time Ileana O’Brien, 68, was killed.
Satterfield pleaded guilty to Manslaughter, Assault in the First Degree, and Driving Under the Influence.He was sentenced on March 16th to ten years in prison with an additional two years of intensive probation.
"This horrible crash was a tragedy that need never have happened; there is simply no excuse to get behind the wheel while under the influence," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "I commend our prosecutors and the Delaware State Police for their work in achieving this just result; may it bring a measure of peace to the grieving O’Brien family."