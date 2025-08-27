DELAWARE- Many Delaware neighbors hope to hit it big as they test their luck in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, with the jackpot climbing to $815 million.
It's the seventh-largest prize in the game's history after no winning ticket was sold in Monday night's drawing. The Powerball jackpot has been rolling over since May 31, and excitement is spreading across the First State.
The odds of winning are steep — about one in 292 million — but that hasn't stopped hopeful players from picking up tickets.
At Lynch Heights Liberty Gas Station and Convenience Store in Milford, cashier Abahineet Singh says sales have been busy all day.
"I had a couple of customers get ten plays. I had one customer actually get like 30 plays."
Singh says the number of customers in his store has increased drastically since Monday's drawing, as many rush to get a chance at the jackpot before sales close at 9:30 p.m.
"Because of how high the number for the Powerball is, you've got many people just coming in, just constantly getting tickets."
Among those taking a chance is Venita Cannon of Milford, a longtime lottery player who says she's already bought a few tickets.
"I already have a couple. I may buy two more. Yes. And just encourage the family to maybe at least get one ticket."
However, this $815 million jackpot is also drawing first-time Powerball players.
For Jeremiah Garnett and his girlfriend Camryn Fiorentino, Wednesday's drawing is their first time playing.
Garnett says there's no better time to start playing, and he's hoping for some beginner's luck in tonight's drawing.
"We're probably gonna play in five some numbers. This is our first time doing it. I never played the ball."
The million-dollar question — or in this case, the 815-million-dollar question — is how would you spend the money?
Fiorentino says she's already thought about how she'd spend the money.
"If I win the money, I'll definitely get myself a new car."
Even out-of-state visitors like Samuel Parker said the first thing he'll do when he gets home is buy a ticket. He added that he would use the money to pay off debt and invest in property.
"Probably pay off my mom's house, pay off my student loans, and then we'll probably buy some property."
Cannon says she would focus on helping her family, and with a jackpot this size, she would be more than able to do so.
"I would use the money to help family and just for everyone to feel debt-free."
Singh, who has watched tickets print all day, believes the Powerball's appeal is based on one simple idea.
"All it takes is one to win."
Wednesday's drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m.