Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the morning, turning out of the west-northwest by late morning into the afternoon around 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Waves 2 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southwest winds accompanying a squall line will bring brief gale-force winds early Friday morning. This will be followed by a brief drop in winds in the mid-morning hours before winds jump back up to gale-force, but this time out of the west-northwest by the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&