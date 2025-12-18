Accomack County rollover crash

(Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company)

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company responded to a rollover crash early Thursday morning following a high-speed police chase in Accomack County.

According to the fire company, first responders were alerted to a crash near the NASA Wallops Visitor Center just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. Upon arrival, first responders found a car rolled over with damage to the fencing surrounding NASA Wallops Flight Facility. 

(Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company)

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says no injuries were reported at the scene.

First responders remained on the scene to assist with traffic control and while authorities waited for a tow truck to arrive. 

WBOC has reached out to Virginia State Police for further details on the crash. This article will be updated. 

 

