DELAWARE - As New Year’s celebrations begin tonight, authorities are urging drivers to prioritize safety and are working to prevent driving under the influence.
To combat impaired driving, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety has introduced a "Sober Rides" program. From 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, $20 ride-share vouchers for Lyft and Uber will be available. You can find those here.
Law enforcement will also be out to keep the roads safe. Laurel Police Chief Robert Kracyla emphasized simple precautions that can save lives.
“Have things in place like have a designated driver. Very simple things, use your seatbelt tonight." Kracyla said. "A lot of people involved in serious accidents don’t have their seatbelts on,”
He also urged the public to be alert and aware of to suspicious driving, swerving out of lanes, or delayed reactions to help prevent potential accidents.
“All those things are cues for us to go ahead and look for, they can be cues for you as well. Avoidance, you want to stay clear of those kind of people because they can possibly be impaired. And report them to us, so we can go ahead and interdict them from possibly hurting someone,”
Everyone making it safely to the new year is top priority,
“At the end of the day, we’re all human beings, we all have families, and we all want to get back to our families. And we want all of you to get back to your families safely tonight,” Kracyla said.