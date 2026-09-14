DELAWARE - Delawareans who rely on private wells for drinking water can now request free testing for PFAS and a variety of other contaminants through a statewide program.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is partnering with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Division of Public Health, on the drinking water sampling initiative.
The program offers private well owners testing at no cost for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS or “forever chemicals,” as well as several chemical and bacteriological contaminants.
DNREC says testing will look for PFAS, nitrate, nitrite, iron, fluoride, alkalinity, pH, chloride, sulfate, sodium, hardness, E. coli and total coliform. Private wells are not regulated under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, meaning homeowners are generally responsible for testing and maintaining their own drinking water.
If testing identifies certain contaminants above established threshold levels, state officials say residents will receive information about recommended next steps. Assistance with water treatment may also be available for qualifying households.
The initiative is part of Delaware's ongoing efforts to identify PFAS contamination and reduce potential exposure, according to officials. Expanding access to private well testing is also identified as a priority in the state's 2026 PFAS Implementation Plan.
Delaware residents interested in having their private well sampled through the program are being asked to complete a questionnaire through DNREC, which can be found here.