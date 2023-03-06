Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help with finding 54 year-old Terrance Branch of Ellendale.
Police say Branch is wanted in connection with the stabbing of two victims and the assault of a third during an altercation in Ellendale on February 15, 2023. Police say Branch has an active warrant for 2 counts of 2nd Degree Assault, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction, and 3rd Degree Assault.
Branch is described as a black male, 5’8″, 200 lbs., bald with brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Corporal Schwartz with the Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302-703-3292.