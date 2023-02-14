REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - You may have the information to help Delaware State Police identify a suspect in a stolen car case.
According to investigators, a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu reported stolen by the Milford Police Department was spotted last night in Lewes around 11 p.m. A trooper on patrol attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver reportedly accelerated into the parking lot of a hotel on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach. There the Malibu collided with an unoccupied parked car. Three people fled from the car on foot, authorities say.
Police searched the surrounding areas and found two of the passengers hiding in a yard in the Maplewood development. Both were identified as 17-year-old males from Ellendale and charged with Resisting Arrest. The driver of the vehicle has yet to be found.
The State Police have obtained surveillance photographs of the suspect and ask anyone who can identify him to contact Corporal K. Koff. Those with information can call 302-703-3347 or send a private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police.