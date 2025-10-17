DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police have announced the upcoming launch of the First State’s new Permit to Purchase Program in November and urge Delawareans planning to purchase a handgun to review the process ahead of time.
Beginning Nov. 16, 2025, Delaware will require a handgun qualified purchaser permit to purchase or transfer a handgun. DSP says these permits will be issued by their State Bureau of Identification.
Those interested in purchasing a handgun are encouraged to visit the Permit to Purchase Website to learn about the upcoming requirements. DSP says the registration link is currently inactive but the page can be used to review the process ahead of the program being fully activated.
The process
DSP says applicants seeking a handgun qualified purchaser permit must:
-Complete a firearms safety course with an approved instructor.
-Obtain fingerprints and a photograph through an appointment with IdentoGO.
-Pass a background check conducted by SBI.
Applicants must also submit a government-issued photo ID, military orders if applicable, and a Firearms Training Course Certificate or proof of exemption.
Those already in possession of a valid Delaware Concealed Carry Deadly Weapon license from the Superior Court are not required to apply for the permit.
Exemptions
The application process applies to anyone not an active or retired law enforcement officer or not a current Concealed Carry Deadly Weapon license holder, though military members and other specific groups may be exempt from the firearms training course requirement. A full list of exemptions can be found here.
A list of approved firearms instructors can also be found on the Permit to Purchase website.
Further information
DSP says applicants will be able to access and submit applications in the coming week. Application-related questions can be sent to DSP_SBIP2PMail@delaware.gov, but DSP says they expect a high volume of submissions and will not be able to respond to every question. The Permit to Purchase site will be the main source for updates and information.