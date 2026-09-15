DELAWARE - Delaware voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary election, with polling places open until 8 p.m.
Poll workers in Kent County said turnout has been steady but slow throughout the day.
According to reports from the Delaware Department of Elections, the total voter count across voting methods in Kent County, as of 1 p.m., was close to 11,000. This is significantly lower than the total voter counts in New Castle and Sussex counties.
Vickie Hogue was among the voters who cast a ballot Tuesday. She said she hopes more people will participate.
"There's a lot of feelings in our country that our vote doesn't count, but I think that if you're in a democracy and you should vote. And I wish more people came out to vote, it could make a big difference," she said.
Other voters echoed that sentiment, saying voting is an important part of participating in the democratic process.
Andrew Willet said he tries to vote in every election he can.
"I try and vote in every election I can. Civic duty. I think if we're going to keep the country together, we all need to voice their opinions. And, you know, there's no complaining if you don't vote," he said.
Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can check their assigned polling place through the Delaware Department of Elections.