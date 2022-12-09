WILMINGTON, Del.- The Public Health Emergency order in Delaware was extended again by Governor John Carney.
Governor Carney on Friday formally extended the order to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.
“Let’s keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible. And get your flu shot if you haven’t yet.”
Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.