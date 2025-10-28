Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 AM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from late Wednesday night through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/09 AM 2.3 0.3 0.7 2 NONE 28/10 PM 3.0 1.0 1.0 2 NONE 29/09 AM 2.9 0.9 1.3 2 NONE 29/11 PM 3.5 1.5 1.5 1-2 MINOR 30/11 AM 4.0 2.0 2.3 2 MODERATE 31/12 AM 4.1 2.1 2.1 1-2 MODERATE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/07 PM 3.2 1.1 1.3 3 MINOR 29/07 AM 3.2 1.1 1.6 2 MINOR 29/08 PM 3.7 1.6 1.8 2 MODERATE 30/09 AM 4.0 1.9 2.3 2 MODERATE 30/09 PM 4.2 2.1 2.3 2-3 MAJOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/06 PM 3.3 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 29/06 AM 3.1 0.9 1.7 1 NONE 29/07 PM 3.7 1.5 1.7 1 MINOR 30/07 AM 3.6 1.4 2.2 1 MINOR 30/08 PM 4.2 2.0 2.2 1 MODERATE &&