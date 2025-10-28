DOVER, DE- Delaware leaders and housing advocates gathered Tuesday to review the results of a statewide rent reporting pilot program aimed at helping low-income renters build credit. The program records on-time rent payments with credit bureaus to strengthen participants' financial standing.
Delaware, along with Colorado, was one of the first states to fund and pilot a rent reporting program. Launched in 2023, it drew inquiries from 771 tenants across the state. Of those, 373 met eligibility requirements, and 225 successfully created accounts to report rent or utility payments.
The program was conceived by then-Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, now lieutenant governor, and funded with $200,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Matthew Heckles, of the Delaware State Housing Authority, says the program allows low-income tenants to have their rent payments recorded with credit bureaus.
"This program allowed low-income tenants — clients of public housing authorities or those below 250% of the poverty line — to have their on-time rent payments recorded with the credit bureaus.".
Through the pilot program, 225 Delaware renters built credit using on-time rent reporting and financial coaching, and Heckles says about half experienced significant credit score gains.
"About 50% of participants saw an increase in their credit scores."
Karen Speakman, of NeighborGood Partners, says the program didn't just improve credit scores for many low-income families — it improved them significantly, setting up participants for success.
"Fifty-one points was the average increase, and one participant raised their score by 264 points."
Speakman says the progress gives families a path forward, particularly during Delaware's ongoing housing crisis.
"We don't have enough available housing, so a good credit score is absolutely essential to get into a place."
She adds that the program is helping families gain financial stability and open doors to new opportunities.
"It's not only about home buying. It's about, can I buy a car? Can I apply for a credit card? You need a good credit score. Can I get an apartment? You need all those things with it to have a good credit score."
Leaders say they want to expand the program to give more renters the chance to strengthen their financial futures and increase participation.