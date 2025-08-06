DELAWARE - Delaware's Office of the Marijuana Commissioner reported a strong start to the first weekend of recreational marijuana sales in the first state. The sale of recreational marijuana began on August 1st.
The state reports that from Friday, August 1st to Sunday, August 3rd, there were combined (medical and adult) sales of over $903,000. The department reports the outcome as a "measurable increase in sales pace that demonstrates robust demand and a successful market launch."
The overall sales for the 3-day weekend included about $625,000 in adult sales, generating about $93,700 in tax revenue. The office of the Marijuana Commissioner reports that Sussex County (consisting of 5 locations) generated $242,832.64 and Kent County (consisting of four locations) brought in $227,946.54.