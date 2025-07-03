DOVER, DELAWARE- Winemakers and consumers across the First State may be one step closer to uncorking a long-awaited change.
HS 2 for House Bill 187 — which has passed both the Delaware House and Senate — would allow licensed wine producers to ship a limited number of cases directly to Delaware consumers.
The bill, which passed on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, is now awaiting Gov. Matt Meyer’s signature.
Currently, direct-to-consumer wine shipments remain illegal in Delaware, even if the product is made within the state.
Supporters say the bill represents the culmination of a fight lasting more than a decade.
Adrian Mobilia, owner of Salted Vines Vineyard and Winery in Frankford, says it's the closest winemakers and consumers have come to making this change a reality in Delaware.
"We're very excited because this is something that the Delaware Wineries Association has been working on since we formed it back in 2012."
While Delaware winemakers like Mobilia can currently ship wine across state lines, Delaware law still prohibits him from sending wine directly to consumers within the state.
Being located in the southern part of Delaware, Mobilia says this creates a challenge for many consumers who don't want to make the long drive to purchase his wine.
"We've got tons of customers from the northern part of the state who don't want to drive two hours down in the middle of summer and fight traffic."
But if the bill becomes law, Mobilia says it will open new opportunities to connect with more customers.
"Now we can just ship them their wine."
Supporters of House Bill 187, including Rep. Lyndon Yearick (R-District 34), who co-sponsored the measure, say the bill expands consumer choice and access while maintaining safeguards.
"It's going to be a very limited quantity. It's going to be tightly regulated. It's going to be verified ID in order for someone to receive it."
The bill passed the Senate unanimously and was approved in the House by a 37-3 vote. It now awaits Gov. Matt Meyer's signature.
When WBOC contacted the governor's office about his plans for the bill, a spokesperson said, "Governor Meyer and his legal team are reviewing all legislation simultaneously."
If signed into law, Delaware would become the 49th state to allow direct-to-consumer wine shipping. Utah would be the only remaining state without such a law.