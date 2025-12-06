The Delaware Department of Agriculture will begin its annual winter nutrient application ban on Dec. 7, prohibiting certified nutrient handlers from applying manure or commercial fertilizer through Feb. 15.
The restriction is intended to protect water quality during the months when Delaware’s waterways are most vulnerable to nutrient runoff.
In addition to the seasonal ban, handlers are not permitted to apply nutrients on snow-covered or frozen ground, or on hard surfaces such as sidewalks and roadways.