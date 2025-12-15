DOVER, Del. – School leaders from across Delaware testified Monday before the Joint Special Committees investigating the state’s recent property reassessment, highlighting disparities in public education funding.
Even homes with the same assessed value can see vastly different tax bills. A $350,000 home in the Delmar School District would owe nearly $1,150 in taxes, compared with about $588 in Cape Henlopen.
Tax rates are based on estimated needs, approved by local referenda, finalized by Boards of Education, and issued by counties by mid-July. Collected funds go directly to the districts.
“These differences are about unequal taxation capacity, not mismanagement,” said Monet Smith, COO of Delmar schools. “The smaller a district’s assessed value, the more it costs each property owner to raise funds.”
Taylor Hawk of the Delaware State Education Association noted, “Requiring schools to ask taxpayers for every local dollar forces poorer communities to overtax themselves just to provide something close to the same level of service as wealthier districts.”
District leaders recommended addressing equalization issues alongside reforms proposed by the Public Education Funding Commission. Suggested measures include more frequent and consistent reassessments, timely appeals, and clear taxpayer notifications.
“Reassessment affects every community,” Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris said. “Our goal is solutions that support students, families, small businesses, and communities while addressing immediate and long-term needs.”
Sen. Bryan Townsend added that upcoming legislation will aim to lower housing and child care costs while ensuring fairness and equity in school funding.