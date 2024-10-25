DOVER, DE- Starting today, voters across Delaware are making their voices heard as early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins, marking the start of a pivotal period for state and national decision-making. Many residents have turned out in large numbers, eager to cast their ballots and ensure their votes are counted.
Through November 3, Delaware voters can participate in early voting at designated sites, giving them ample time to cast their ballots in this year’s critical races.
Theresa Garcia, a first-time early voter, shared her motivation for voting early this year, emphasizing the importance of making sure her voice is heard.
“Normally, I come on Election Day, but after what happened in 2020, I'm getting my vote in early. I've encouraged all my friends and family to come out, and they are all standing in line at different locations around Delaware right now."
The ballot features important races at the national, state, and local levels, including the presidential race and seats in the U.S. House and Senate, along with significant races for Delaware's state and local government.
In Kent County alone, four early voting centers are open, and on the first day of early voting, hundreds of voters lined up in Dover to make their voices heard.
Despite the long wait times, voters say they have been looking forward to participating in this election and feel it’s crucial to take part in this important race.
Voters like Garcia view the long lines as a positive sign, reflecting the strong interest in this election and the future of the country.
“I cried when I came in. I was like, ‘Oh my God, the line is here already.’ I’m so excited."
Another early voter, Mike Lenigan, emphasized the importance of participating in this election.
“I think this country is at a turning point. We’re either going far left or far right. I don’t care if you’re voting Democrat or Republican, but you need to vote. If you don’t vote, you can’t gripe.”
For Maryann Faulkner, voting early is a way to honor the sacrifices made for democracy.
“It is always important for me to vote. People died so I could vote, and I do not want to miss my opportunity."
With early voting open until November 3, Delawareans are encouraged to seize this opportunity to make their voices heard and participate in shaping the future of their state and country.