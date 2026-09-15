Delaware Senator Chris Coons smiling for the camera.

Courtesy of Chris Coons United States Senator for Delaware

 U.S. Senate Photographic Services,John Klemmer

DOVER, Del. - Delaware Senator Chris Coons has secured his party’s nomination to remain in his position ahead of the General Election in November, according to the Associated Press

As of 8:20 P.M., Coons led the primary race with a total of 22,538 of the total votes, with the Associated Press calling it in his favor.

The incumbent senator bested three challengers in tonight’s Delaware Primary. Jeff Appelhans, Mary Louve, and Eric No-Trump Hansen each won 1,853, 1,473, and 767 votes, respectively.

Coons will now go on to face either Michael Katz or John Shulli in November, depending on the results of their primary faceoff Tuesday night.

 

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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