DOVER, Del. - Delaware Senator Chris Coons has secured his party’s nomination to remain in his position ahead of the General Election in November, according to the Associated Press
As of 8:20 P.M., Coons led the primary race with a total of 22,538 of the total votes, with the Associated Press calling it in his favor.
The incumbent senator bested three challengers in tonight’s Delaware Primary. Jeff Appelhans, Mary Louve, and Eric No-Trump Hansen each won 1,853, 1,473, and 767 votes, respectively.
Coons will now go on to face either Michael Katz or John Shulli in November, depending on the results of their primary faceoff Tuesday night.