DELAWARE- Seven sports organizations across Delaware received millions in state funding for expansion and upgrades. Leaders say the projects will bring more visitors and generate lasting economic benefits beyond the playing field.
The funding comes through the Delaware Tourism Office's Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund, established through the Fiscal Year 2024 Bond and Capital Improvements Act. The program supports new or existing sports facilities that host events year-round to attract visitors and contribute to state and local economies.
Applications were accepted from November 12 to December 12, 2025, during which the office received 27 requests totaling more than $50 million for the $10 million available.
Kent County's DE Turf Sports Complex is among the largest recipients, receiving $4.15 million from the fund.
Owner Daniel Yearick said the funding will go toward new projects and upgrades to allow year-round sports.
"Our project includes Field 13. So this will be a brand-new FIFA regulation field covered by an air dome structure."
Winter weather typically limits field use, but Yearick said the dome will eliminate seasonal downtime for athletes across the region.
"So, currently we operate really to the end of November. And then we don't start back up until March 1st. So we have this downtime, in the county and in the state, where we're not putting heads and beds. And this is really a way that we can get travelers here from all across the country to serve Kent County, the state of Delaware, all year round."
Yearick said the expansion will do more than enhance sports facilities; it will also bring wider economic benefits to the local community and the state.
"So, nine months a year in 2025, we saw $55 million in economic impact come to Kent County in the state of Delaware. With the dome additions and the additional field, we're going to see another $6 to $8 million a year over five years. We're going to be around the $50 to $60 million mark over five years, just from the dome alone."
In Sussex County, the Game On Sports Complex — preparing to open this spring — was awarded $2.3 million to fund phase two of development.
Layla Yilmaz, with Game On Sports Complex, said the expansion will broaden the types of events the complex can host throughout the year.
"It's going to allow us to build out what we're calling phase two, which will be an additional building with a larger track field and hardcourt surfaces for basketball, pickleball, racket sports and additional spectator accommodations. So we'll be able to host multi-sport events year-round instead of just limited to turf sports."
Yilmaz said increased events are expected to support nearby businesses, especially outside the summer tourism season.
"Those visitors obviously stay in hotels, they eat at our local restaurants, and they shop at our stores — especially during the off-season when small businesses need that extra boost. So this creates consistent economic activity beyond the summer months."
She said the impact will be felt across Sussex County and beyond.
"This investment recognizes the role sports can play for local athletes while bringing high-level competition back to Sussex County and Delaware," Yilmaz said.
Six of the seven funded complexes are located in Lower Delaware. Other recipients include:
- Dave Marshall Tennis and Pickleball (Sussex County): $1 million to expand from 12 to 18 courts.
- Dover Motor Speedway (Kent County): $1 million for elevator, HVAC, paving and roofing improvements.
- Georgetown Speedway (Sussex County): $400,000 to modernize the facility, expand seating, improve accessibility and upgrade lighting.
- River Soccer Club (Sussex County): $390,000 to nearly double parking capacity from 500 to 990 spaces.
Officials say the investments are designed to strengthen local sports infrastructure and deliver long-term economic benefits to communities across Delaware.