SEAFORD, De. -- With Maryland basketball fans betting on their phones for March Madness, some fans in Delaware are feeling left out in the cold. The start of the tournament brought lots of excitement across both states, but only fans in Maryland had the added perk of mobile sports betting.
At Buffalo Wild Wings in Salisbury, a group of college students gathered around a table, with their eyes darting back and forth between the TV screens surrounding them and the ones on their phones.
"Best day of the year, start of March Madness," said Scott Ray.
Ray said the ability of him and all his friends to sit down and take bets together makes the March Madness experience more enjoyable.
"It's fun, I can place any bet I can look up at the games, it's going to be playing right there so I'm not really lacking anything," said Justin Oneil, a friend of Rays. "I'm having the time of my life right now."
The college kids weren't the only ones in the crowded sports bar getting in on the action. Katie Rouse was there with her friends, cheering on Maryland in their game against West Virginia.
"It just adds a whole 'nother layer," said Rouse. "You get the brackets going, you get the bets going, you're paying attention because you want your bet to come through, it's awesome being able to do that."
While mobile sports betting isn't legal in Delaware, the state isn't too far behind. The Delaware Office of Budget and Management's contract with an outside vendor for iGaming expires in October.
They are accepting new applications, which could include mobile sports betting.
Kendrick Alcantara was at Grotto's Pizza in Seaford, and said he's looking forward to not having to cross state lines to place bets.
"I think that would be a great solution for us Delawarians, that way we wouldn't have to travel all the way to Maryland to go make bets," said Alcantara.
Delawares lottery director Helene Keeley said there are still a few boxes to check before mobile sports betting is legal in Delaware. But, she is hopeful it will be by the upcoming NFL season.