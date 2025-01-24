HARRINGTON, DE - The Delaware State Fair has notified teams and clubs at the Centre Ice Rink that their time at the rink is coming to an end and the Fair will no longer operate the Harrington facility, WBOC has learned.
According to Delmarva Warriors Program Director Michael Hickey, officials with the Delaware State Fair delivered the news of the upcoming closure to various programs and clubs who use the rink Thursday night, January 23.
The Delmarva Warriors hockey program, an affiliate of the USA Warriors Ice Hockey Program, focuses on charity and education for disabled veterans and currently utilizes the Centre Ice Rink.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Delaware State Fair cited continuing financial challenges and said that keeping the Centre Ice Rink open would no longer be sustainable.
Over $500,000 in urgent repairs are needed at the facility, according to the State Fair, in addition to over a $1M commitment needed for the next several years. Delaware State Fair General Manager Danny Aguilar tells WBOC one of the facility's compressors experienced a "catastrophic failure" in November of 2024 requiring a full replacement.
According to financial statements obtained by WBOC, the Centre facility saw a revenue of $784,788 in 2022 and $768,087 in 2023.
“We know how difficult this decision is for our community members who have called the Centre Ice Rink home for the past 20 years,” said the General Manager of the Delaware State Fair, Danny Aguilar. “Because we care deeply for our athletes, coaches, and their families, it is important to us that we honor them during this transition and ensure they will receive ample time to find a new home before the next season begins in 8 months and we will be providing informational resources to assist in the transition."
Aguilar expressed optimism Friday that the planned Dover Civic Arena would be soon operational to fill the void of a skating facility in Kent County.
The State Fair says the ice rink will eventually be converted into a multi-use event center and operate year-round to host events, gatherings, concerts, and programs.
According to the Delaware State Fair’s website, the 2025 season is slated to end May 18, 2025.
The State Fair’s website lists the Delmarva Warriors, Bay Country Figure Skating Club, Generals Ice Hockey, The Raptors, Harrington Havoc high school team, and the Salisbury University Sea Gulls as clubs and programs that currently call the rink in Harrington home.
Currently, the nearest ice rink that could potentially accommodate the Delmarva Warriors as a replacement rink is in Easton, MD, according to Hickey.
The decision to close the rink comes nearly two years after the Delaware Thunder, the First State's professional hockey team, was told their lease at the Centre Ice Rink would not be renewed. State Fair officials said there was a need for more community events and that hockey games may have been limiting the rink's potential at the time.
In addition to their statement Friday, the Delaware State Fair offered a list of alternative skating and hockey venues here.