HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware's professional hockey team, the Thunder, is facing possible eviction from the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, as Delaware State Fair officials have decided not to renew the team's lease for next season.
Delaware Thunder has been scoring goals and winning hearts in Harrington for years, but now faces an uncertain future.
The team has been in talks with the city of Dover about building a brand new rink somewhere in the capital city. Although, it would be at least 2 years before the rink would be up and running.
Thunder President, Charles Pens Sr., said any contract negotiations with State Fair officials were unsuccessful.
"We have tried now for weeks to work with the fair to say you know how much we do in the community and how much this means to the state of Delaware and the Delmarva region but there has been zero good will involved in this discussion," said Pens.
The news has left Thunder fans in disbelief. "Sad and heartbreaking," is what Pamela and Darrell Windsor call the situation. They live just around the corner from the Centre Ice Rink.
"It's not just a team it's a community, it's what they bring out in everybody, not just what they do on the ice."
The Windsor's said they'd gladly drive up the road to Dover to see their team though, and Dover council members are showing enthusiastic support about bringing a hockey team to the city, possibly located in Schutte Park.
"Dover, Delaware is perfect for this simply because we are more central than where they are currently and it's not just about the Thunder, the Thunder is great but it's everything else they bring to the community in terms of their services," said Dover Councilman Fred Neil.
As Delaware Thunder's future hangs in the balance, the burning question is: what's next for the team?
Without a home in Harrington and plans in Dover at least two years away, the Thunder may be dormant for a couple of years, or even temporarily relocate out of Delaware.
There is also a petition circulating to keep the team in Harrington at least for the next two years. That petition has more than 1500 signatures so far.
The next steps in Dover would be bringing the proposed plan for the Thunder before the public.
State fair officials have cited the need for more community events as the reason for ending Delaware Thunder's lease. Saying they are concerned that hockey games may be limiting the rink's full potential.
State Fair Director of Marketing, Danny Aguiler, said the center rink was originally built for community programming and non-profits.
"We've been unfortunately not able to service as many people in the community. We are down in public skating, we are down in our bumper cars on ice as far as the number of people we are serving, so it's not about the money. It's always been from the Delaware State Fair perspective serving the community and working closely with our non-profit organizations," he said.
Aguiler said it is unlikely the lease will be renewed for the upcoming hockey season.