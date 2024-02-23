DELAWARE- The Delaware State Fire Commission's facility K9 Ajax is set to receive a lifesaving gift, a bullet and stab protective vest.
The fire commission says it's thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to providing such equipment to law enforcement K9s across the U.S. The vest will be adorned with the motto “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always,” symbolizing the dedication of K9 officers.
It is scheduled to arrive in eight to ten weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s has equipped nearly 5,500 law enforcement K9s with over $6.9 million in protective gear, funded by private and corporate donations.