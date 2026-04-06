HOUSTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a Kent County house fire on Monday.
Authorities say the fire was reported shortly before noon on April 6 at a two-story house on Front Street in Houston. The Houston Fire Company responded alongside multiple other agencies to find the fire had spread through the entire home. WBOC’s Chopper 16 was above the scene as firefighters worked to contain the flames, but the house eventually collapsed onto itself, according to investigators.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says the house was luckily not occupied at the time, and no injuries were reported. One person was displaced, according to authorities, and total damage is estimated at $250,000.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.