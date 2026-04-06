Houston Fire

HOUSTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fire  Marshal’s Office is investigating a Kent County house fire on Monday.

Authorities say the fire was reported shortly before noon on April 6 at a two-story house on Front Street in Houston. The Houston Fire Company responded alongside multiple other agencies to find the fire had spread through the entire home. WBOC’s Chopper 16 was above the scene as firefighters worked to contain the flames, but the house eventually collapsed onto itself, according to investigators. 

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the house was luckily not occupied at the time, and no injuries were reported. One person was displaced, according to authorities, and total damage is estimated at $250,000.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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