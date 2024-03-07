DELAWARE- Delaware is unveiling an exciting new way for nature enthusiasts to explore the great outdoors and celebrate the state’s natural beauty.
Delaware State Parks has introduced a trading card series, promising an engaging quest for visitors. They aim to highlight the unique features of each of the 17 state parks through a collection of trading cards that feature fun facts.
You can collect the cards by visiting any state park and asking a staff member, trading with friends, or buying the full set at one of their stores.